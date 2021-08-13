LACONIA – Three hours after resuming their search Friday morning, Fish and Game Department personnel located and recovered the body of a Meredith man who tripped and fell into Paugus Bay Thursday afternoon while trying to set a boat anchor.
The victim was identified as Stephen Brown, 48, said Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman.
At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Brown had come from Lake Winnipesaukee to the southeastern end of Paugus Bay on a boat with his girlfriend and family members where the group, Eastman said, was attempting to anchor below the Margate Resort and close to the Bayside Cemetery.
Eastman said Brown was getting ready to throw the anchor when he tripped and fell into the water, but he was not entangled in the anchor line.
Brown surfaced and told the people on the boat to cut the motor, which they did, but he then went under again and did not resurface. A search began immediately for him and was continued until nightfall.
At 6:30 a.m. Friday, the search resumed with Fish and Game using its side-scan sonar equipped boat and about 9:30 what was later identified as Brown’s body was observed in 26 feet of water.
Fish and Game divers went in and brought Brown to the surface within four minutes.
Eastman extended his thoughts and prayers to Brown’s family and friends. He said no searchers were injured.
On Thursday evening, the search included vessels from Fish and Game, the Laconia Fire Department and Marine Patrol, as well as a Laconia Police Department drone. A New Hampshire State Police helicopter assisted in the search Friday.
Brown's body was found in the general area where he was last observed, although a little further away from shore, said Eastman. Brown was not wearing a personal flotation device, he said, adding that people on the boat threw a lifeline to him.
Brown and his group were not guests at the Margate, Eastman added.
While tragic, accidental drownings are not uncommon especially given Thursday’s hot weather when “people are one the water recreating,” said Eastman. If you intend to set anchor be sure to first shut off the motor, he advises boaters.
Eastman thanked the Laconia Fire and Police departments, Marine Patrol and NH State Police for their assistance.