The body of a Nashua man who had gone scuba diving near Nubble Light in York, Maine, on Tuesday has been found by the Maine Marine Patrol.
The man, identified as Walter Fabian, 67, of Nashua, was found lying unresponsive Tuesday afternoon on the northeast shore of Cape Neddick, near Nubble Lighthouse, the Maine Marine Patrol said in a news release.
Fabian had been diving with a friend when the two became separated after surfacing, Marine Patrol said in a news release. Fabian’s friend swam to shore and notified authorities after he was unable to find his scuba diving partner.
Maine Marine Patrol Sgt. Matthew Sinclair arrived at the scene around 2 p.m. Tuesday, but Fabian had already been pronounced deceased by first responders.
The United States Coast Guard sent a helicopter from Cape Cod, Mass., and a ship from Portsmouth to search for the missing man.
An autopsy on Fabian’s body will be performed by the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta, Maine.