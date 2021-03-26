The body of a missing woman from Lowell, Mass., was found Friday afternoon in Ossipee Lake.
Sinead Lyons, 41, was reported missing on March 14 and was last seen on March 11.
Lyons' car was found in Ossipee on Monday.
A dive team from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game Dive used an airboat to search the lake with sonar, and found a body, about 12 feet below the surface.
The body was found near the last place Lyons was seen, according to the Department of Fish and Game.
Divers recovered the body just after 2 p.m. Friday.
The Office of the New Hampshire Medical Examiner confirmed the body found was Lyons.