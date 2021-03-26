The body of a missing woman from Lowell, Mass., was found Friday afternoon in Ossipee Lake.
Sinead Lyons, 41, was reported last seen walking her dog on March 11.
Lyons' car was found in Ossipee on Monday.
A dive team from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game Dive used an airboat to search the lake with sonar, and found a body, about 12 feet below the surface.
The body was found near the last place Lyons was seen, according to the Department of Fish and Game.
Divers recovered the body just after 2 p.m. Friday, and the Office of the New Hampshire Medical Examiner confirmed the body found was Lyons.
Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman said searchers had identified an "area of interest" this week off Ossipee Lake Road, near where the Bearcamp River flows into the lake.
Earlier this week, Eastman said, searchers tried to do a sonar-tow to scan the lake bottom, but were not successful.
Conservation officers also drilled holes in the ice over the lake, and took underwater photos, Eastman said. They thought they saw something, but could not be sure.
By Friday, more of the ice had melted, and the searchers' area of interest was clear.
Searchers used an air boat to cross the ice to the open water they wanted to search, pulling a boat with sonar and divers into position.
In minutes, Eastman said, the sonar returned an image of what appeared to be a body. A second image nearby may have been her dog, Eastman said.
Divers brought the body up just after 2 p.m. Friday, from a depth of almost 15 feet.
The divers searched for the dog, Eastman said, but could not find her.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating what happened to Lyons and her dog. Eastman said it's possible she fell through the ice.
"I’m speculating that she went into a spot that she thought was OK and went into the water," Eastman said.
Drownings on ice-covered waters in New Hampshire do occur, he said, but they’re not common.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials work hard to warn people about the danger of thin ice, Eastman said.
“There is ice that varies so much from water bodies,” he said, and sometimes what someone thinks is safe ice, “is not actually safe.”
Eastman extended thoughts and prayers to Lyons’ family, members of whom he’d met during the search.
“They traveled a long distance to get here and I’m glad to be able to at least bring some closure," he said.
In a Facebook post, Lyons' sister Sandra Lyons wrote that Sinead Lyons and her dog, Flossie, had been found.
"I love you, your light will never be dimmed, your laughter and joy will never be forgotten," Sandra Lyons wrote.