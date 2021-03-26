The body of a missing woman from Lowell, Mass., was found Friday afternoon in Ossipee Lake.
Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen on March 11 walking her dog, a German shepherd named Flossie.
Lowell police had notified New Hampshire state police on March 14 that Lyons was missing. The woman’s car was found in Ossipee on Monday and New Hampshire authorities had been searching the area for her.
A dive team from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game used an airboat to search the lake with sonar, and located a body. It was near near the last place Lyons had been seen, according to the agency.
Divers recovered Lyons’ body just after 2 p.m. Friday, and the Office of the New Hampshire Medical Examiner confirmed her identity.
Her dog was also found, according to a social media post by Lyons’ sister, Sandra Lyons. “It’s with a heavy heart that I write this, my beautiful big sister has been found along with Flossie. They have both sadly past away and are shining down on us all from the nights sky.”
Friends and strangers from as far away as Ireland had offered online prayers and lit candles for the missing woman. Sandra Lyons thanked them for their support. “My family and I are so touched by the kindness, generosity and love that we have been shown,” she said.
And she said, “We would like to thank the officers of New Hampshire State Police and for those that worked along side them to find my big sis.”
Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman said earlier in the week, searchers had tried to scan the lake bottom, but were not successful. Conservation officers also drilled holes in the ice, and took underwater photos, he said.
By Friday, more of the ice had melted, and searchers used an air boat to cross the ice to the open water, pulling a boat with sonar equipment and divers into position.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating what happened to Lyons and her dog. Eastman said it’s possible they fell through the ice.
“I’m speculating that she went into a spot that she thought was OK and went into the water,” Eastman said.
Drownings on ice-covered waters in New Hampshire do occur, he said, but they’re not common.
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials work hard to warn people about the danger of thin ice, Eastman said. Sometimes appears to be thick enough ice “is not actually safe,” he said.
Eastman extended thoughts and prayers to Lyons’ family, members of whom he had met during the search effort. “They traveled a long distance to get here and I’m glad to be able to at least bring some closure,” he said.
In her Facebook post, Lyons’ sister Sandra Lyons offered a final message to her sister: “I love you, your light will never be dimmed, your laughter and joy will never be forgotten.”