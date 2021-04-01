The body of a Wakefield man has been recovered months after he went missing.
Jacob Toussaint, 22, was reported missing Nov. 8. He was last seen alive in the area of Old Stage Road in Wakefield.
During the first two weeks after Toussaint went missing, police dogs, a helicopter and a drone were used to assist police as they looked for him.
Police have also answered numerous tips and followed up on several leads. Community members have continued to search for Toussaint throughout the winter and into the spring.
On Wednesday morning, a person discovered Toussaint’s remains in a marsh off Route 153, according to Police Chief John Ventura.
“While this end was not the desired outcome, we are thankful to bring closure to the family, and our thoughts are with them,” Ventura said in a statement.
Ventura said there is no threat to the public, but the cause of death is currently under investigation pending an autopsy.
Toussaint’s father and brother shared the news with the community via social media on Wednesday, saying, “he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.”
Toussaint’s brother, Eric, said he never saw this coming.
“You have been in heaven for a while now. I hope you are settled in. I’ll see you again one day up above brother,” Eric Toussaint wrote.
No information about arrangements have yet been made.