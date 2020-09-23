Hooksett police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Merrimack River Wednesday afternoon.
According to Hooksett Police Lt. James Bradley, around 1:54 p.m. officers responded to the Merrimack River under the Main St. bridge for a report of a deceased individual in the water. With the assistance of the NH Marine Patrol and Hooksett fire department, the body was recovered and examined by the state medical examiner on scene.
“There is no evidence suggesting foul play,” said Bradley in a statement.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord.
No further information was available Wednesday. The investigation remains ongoing.