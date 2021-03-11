Body recovered from Piscataqua River

Police are investigating after a body washed ashore at Four Tree Island in Portsmouth on Thursday morning.
Local emergency rescue crews were alerted just before 10:30 a.m. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
The body was pulled from the water at approximately 12:45 p.m.
New Hampshire State Police and Marine Patrol now have jurisdiction of the case, according to officers on scene.
An official said they still need to notify family members and expect to release more information later in the day.
This story will be updated.