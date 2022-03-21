TAIPEI, Taiwan — A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane carrying 132 people slammed into the mountains of the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, according to China’s aviation authority, in what is likely to become the country’s deadliest plane crash in more than two decades.
Footage of the crash captured by a local mining company showed the plane nosediving sharply into the mountainside in what appeared to be an almost vertical drop.
In its statement, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said the flight carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members had lost contact over the city of Wuzhou in Guangxi.
According to data from Flightradar24, the China Eastern Airlines flight was cruising at 29,100 feet when it began to lose altitude suddenly, descending to 9,075 feet in just over two minutes. The last recorded altitude was 3,225 feet, which indicated a final rate of descent of as much as 31,000 feet per minute. The flight was in the air for 48 minutes, according to the site.
The plane in Monday’s crash was a Boeing 737-800 model, one of the most common passenger planes in the world, and just under seven years old, according to FlightAware. The airline has now grounded all of its Boeing 737-800 planes, the state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The plane was not the 737 Max series, which was grounded after being implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019 and still has not returned to service in China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement that he was “shocked” to learn of the incident, according to CCTV, which reported that he had given “important instructions” to fully activate emergency response operations and investigate the cause of the crash.
Authorities had not confirmed any casualties, but by the end of the day there had been no reports of survivors. The plane, China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735, was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou and was meant to arrive around 3 p.m. Hundreds of flights from Kunming and Guangzhou have since been canceled.
If all passengers on board are confirmed dead, the crash will be China’s deadliest since 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines flight — a Soviet-built Tupolev Tu-154 — crashed in Xian, killing 160 people after the plane broke up in the air because of an autopilot malfunction.
China Eastern Airlines confirmed Monday’s crash and said it was opening a hotline for the family members of those on board.
The airline’s website and Weibo account logo was turned black and white in a sign of mourning. In a statement Monday evening, the airline expressed its “deep condolences to the passengers and crew members that have died.”
According to local media reports, passengers on the plane included a group of six friends and relatives traveling to Guangzhou to attend a memorial service, executives from a Guangzhou mining company, a 22-year old woman who married five months ago and a 36-year-old woman returning to Guangzhou after going home for Lunar New Year.
Video verification
Video of the plane falling steeply toward the mountainside posted online was verified by the Paper, a Shanghai-based outlet, as footage from a surveillance camera installed by a local mining company. An employee of Beichen Mining told the outlet they had been outside at the time of the crash and heard a short loud explosion.
A man driving on an expressway by Wuzhou told Beijing Youth Daily that he saw the plane nosediving into the mountains at 2:23 p.m. “It fell almost vertically,” said the man identified only by his surname, Li.
A villager told state media that he had heard a “huge explosion” and rushed to the scene by motorcycle. After driving for three or four minutes around the area of the crash, he did not see any victims or their remains.
Videos published by the official People’s Daily newspaper showed thick smoke above a forest and a charred clearing, with pieces of the plane scattered on the ground.
The plane’s rapid descent began at the point when it would have been beginning to head to land, according to tracking data. Veteran crash investigator John Cox said that while an airliner might normally descend at 6,000 feet per minute, the 737 was plummeting at more than three times that rate.
“Something happened at that top of descent that is out of the norm,” Cox said. “That steep an angle is very unusual and that’s something that the investigators are going to have to look at.”
Investigators will also look at the history of the plane and the crew, and experts said the recovery of the plane’s black boxes will be a key next step.
While it’s hard to draw conclusions yet about what happened, the weather was good and the plane did not appear to have broken apart in flight, experts said. “We just don’t know what was happening in that cockpit and we won’t know until we get flight data information, and hopefully we can get that,” said Jeff Guzzetti, a former investigator with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Guzzetti said it’s rare to see an airliner plummet so suddenly, but he pointed to two crashes involving Indonesian 737s that bear similarities. In the most recent incident, in January 2021, the plane’s auto-throttle system has been implicated, although the investigation remains ongoing. In a 2007 crash, investigators concluded that pilots inadvertently disconnected the autopilot.
The NTSB said it has appointed an investigator to serve as the American representative to the investigation. Representatives from Boeing, engine manufacturer General Electric and the FAA will also advise the investigation, the NTSB said.
China Eastern shares on Hong Kong’s market fell 6.46% following news of the crash. Boeing shares were down about 4% in New York. In a statement, Boeing said it is in contact with the NTSB and prepared to assist in the China-led investigation, adding “we are working with our airline customer and are ready to support them.”
Hundreds of firefighters and search-and-rescue teams were sent to the scene, according to local officials. Beijing Youth Daily, citing an official in Tengxian, a county of Wuzhou, said teams from surrounding areas had been dispatched. “Basically we have sent all the forces that we can send,” the official said, according to the paper.
The teams reached the crash site and put out the fire but had not yet identified the remains of any of the victims, according to Guangxi fire services.
China’s aviation safety record is among the best in the world after regulators reformed the industry following a string of plane crashes and hijackings in the 1990s, which had earned the country a reputation of being one of the most dangerous places in the world to fly.
In 1992, a China Southern Airlines flight between Guangzhou and Guilin crashed while landing, killing all 141 passengers on board.
The country’s last major plane crash was in 2010, when a Henan Airlines ERJ-190 regional jet, built by Embraer, overshot the runway on landing in Yichun in Heilongjiang province, and burst into flames, killing 44 out of 96 on board. The pilot was sentenced to three years in jail on charges of negligence.
Influential Chinese commentator and former Global Times editor Hu Xijin called on China Eastern to quickly release information about the case. “Absolutely do not wait until the formal end of an investigation before notifying the public,” he said.