Bedfort Target

Bedford and New Hampshire State Police responded to Target in Bedford Tuesday morning following a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax.

 Jeffrey Hastings

Anonymous bomb threats to Target stores in Bedford and Keene prompted the stores to be evacuated Tuesday morning while police scoured for explosive devices.

After police found nothing, the threats were determined to be hoaxes and the stores were reopened 45 minutes to two hours later, according to police departments in Bedford and Keene.