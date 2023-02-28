Anonymous bomb threats to Target stores in Bedford and Keene prompted the stores to be evacuated Tuesday morning while police scoured for explosive devices.
After police found nothing, the threats were determined to be hoaxes and the stores were reopened 45 minutes to two hours later, according to police departments in Bedford and Keene.
"We have to treat every single one as the real thing until we have enough information to debunk it as a hoax," said Sgt. Luke Antin of the Keene Police. Following a similar false alarm at a WalMart in Keene on Feb. 8, and other experiences among large retailers, "It seems to be a trend. You've got to take it very seriously, as much as possible,"Antin said.
According to a spokesperson for the Bedford Police Department, the store on South River Road received a call around 10 a.m. and contacted local police, who reached out to the New Hampshire State Police.
Employees and customers were evacuated and asked to stay in the parking lot away from the store while members of the New Hampshire State Bomb Squad, a K-9 unit, swept the building for incendiary devices. With the help of police dogs trained to sniff for explosive materials, the location was declared clear and reopened at around 11 am.
Shortly after 8:30 am, Keene police received a call from the Target on Ash Brook Road, reporting that an unidentified male had called from an unknown phone number, claiming he had placed a bomb inside the store. The store was evacuated and Keene law enforcement officers, assisted by an NH State Police K-9 unit, searched the building, discovering nothing suspicious, according to a news release.
"With the assistance of other agencies across the state and management at Target, we were able to determine that the call was a hoax and the lives of employees and customers were never in danger," stated the Keene department's release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Keene PD at 603-357-9820 and ask to speak to Sgt. Luke Antin.
No further information was available Tuesday from Target's corporate headquarters or the individual stores.