A bomb threat at the state high school gymnastics championship on Saturday was deemed not credible. 

Lt. Robert Kirley of the Salem Police Department said police were called to the site of the gymnastics championship, at the A2 Gym and Cheer, around 1:15 p.m., for a report of a bomb threat. 

The call came in just as the second session of the meet was beginning.

Athletes were rushed out of the gym, into cars and buses.

An explosives-detection dog swept the gym, but did not find anything, Kirley said. Competition had resumed by about 3 p.m.

Just before police were called, there were disruptions on the Zoom video stream of the gymnastics meet. Two boys could be heard yelling the n-word, and the Zoom stream was bombarded with pornography.