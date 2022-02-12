Bomb threat at state gymnastics championship 'not credible' By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Feb 12, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 Updated 50 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Barefoot girls from various schools wait to get on the Londonderry bus as a bomb threat evacuated the building during NHIAA Gymnastics Finals held at A2 Gym & Cheer in Salem. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now Barefoot girls from various schools walk towards the Londonderry bus as a bomb threat evacuated the building during NHIAA Gymnastics Finals held at A2 Gym & Cheer in Salem. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Buy Now A police dog is taken to the building as a bomb threat evacuated the building during NHIAA Gymnastics Finals held at A2 Gym & Cheer in Salem. Thomas Roy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A bomb threat at the state high school gymnastics championship on Saturday was deemed not credible. Lt. Robert Kirley of the Salem Police Department said police were called to the site of the gymnastics championship, at the A2 Gym and Cheer, around 1:15 p.m., for a report of a bomb threat. The call came in just as the second session of the meet was beginning.Athletes were rushed out of the gym, into cars and buses.An explosives-detection dog swept the gym, but did not find anything, Kirley said. Competition had resumed by about 3 p.m.Just before police were called, there were disruptions on the Zoom video stream of the gymnastics meet. Two boys could be heard yelling the n-word, and the Zoom stream was bombarded with pornography. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Two dead in Hooksett accident Wednesday night Two Mass. women injured in snowmobile crashes in NH this weekend Two women not wearing helmets in South Hampton snowmobile crash Woman suffers traumatic injuries in Londonderry sledding accident Police ask public's help locating teens missing in Exeter One killed, one hospitalized in Stratford fire Man kills himself after running away from car off I-95 in Greenland Hiker dies after collapsing on Mount Willard Massachusetts woman injured in snowmobile rollover in Gorham AMR launches free EMT training in Nashua Request News Coverage