Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks with local city leaders at the Greater Love Tabernacle Church on Oct. 25.

 Alvin Buyinza/MassLive

Boston city and neighborhood leaders will be looking toward using impact players to tackle the recent surges of gun violence that have plagued some of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.

Boston city officials, law enforcement, school officials and religious leaders gathered Tuesday in the Greater Love Tabernacle Church to discuss a range of issues such as youth mental health, trauma response, and violence prevention and the role schools play in community safety.