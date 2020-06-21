WATERVILLE VALLEY -- A Massachusetts woman was injured while hiking a trail in Waterville Valley, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Sunday.
Caroline Stone, 26, of Boston injured her lower leg while hiking on the Mount Tecumseh trail Saturday around 2:30 p.m., Fish and Game said in a release. Conservation officers from Fish and Game used coordinates from the location where Stone was injured to determine she was very close to the Waterville Valley Resort ski slopes, the release said.
Two conservation officers and other hikers from Stone’s party helped her up the ski area to a waiting ATV, which took her down to the trailhead, according to the release.
Fish and Game warned hikers to be aware of the conditions when hiking in the White Mountains, noting drastic changes in temperatures and conditions.