A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Pemigewasset River Friday afternoon.
The boy had been swimming with friends in the river in New Hampton early Friday afternoon, when he slipped out of sight.
The boy's friends found him underwater. Bystanders helped bring him to shore and performed CPR until New Hampton firefighters and police arrived just before 2 p.m.
The boy was taken to Speare Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead.
This case remains under investigation and the victim’s name is being withheld. Anyone with information about the drowning is asked to contact Lieutenant Crystal McLain of the New Hampshire State Police-Marine Unit at 603-227-2113 or by email at crystal.mclain@dos.nh.gov.