BERLIN -- A 13-year-old male from Connecticut sustained a serious, but non-life threatening injury Saturday afternoon when the snow machine he was operating crashed into a tree.
According to a press release from New Hampshire Fish & Game, it appeared inexperience was the major factor in the crash. The operator, who was wearing a helmet, told authorities he was headed South on Corridor 19 when he hit a bump in the trail, lost control, veered off the trail and hit the tree.
Authorities said the boy had previous riding experience, but he had not operated that particular snow machine on trails previously.
A fellow rider called 911 and the boy's father took him from the scene of the crash to an awaiting ambulance at Gorham Sand and Gravel. He was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.