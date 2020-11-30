An 11-year-old boy has been missing from his Franklin home since Sunday afternoon, according to city police who are asking the public's help in finding him.
Police said Bi Shin was reported missing from his Gile Road home at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Shin is of Korean ancestry and is also known as John.
He is about 4-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds. John was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt over a pink T-shirt, gray sweat pants and jogging shoes.
Anyone with information should call Franklin police at 934-2535.