The boy killed in a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton on Friday has been identified by local officials as a middle school student from Lexington, Mass.
The boy’s death was among three reported on New Hampshire waters over a 6 1/2-hour time frame Friday, New Hampshire Marine Patrol officials said in a news release.
Calls came in from Gilmanton, Manchester and Madison, between 2:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Friday, the release states.
At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Friday, a 911 call of a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton was received. Officials said late Saturday morning that a boy who was part of a group of campers at a Boy Scout camp died in a boating accident while out on the water.
The boy, whose name and age have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
Lexington Public Schools Superintendent Julie Hackett sent a memo to district families over the weekend identifying the victim as a student at Clarke Middle School, who was attending a summer camp.
According to Hackett, several Clarke Middle School students witnessed the accident, and the district is working to make grief counseling available for students and staff members.
“Our hearts are with the victim’s family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event,” Hackett wrote. “We are blessed to be part of a loving, caring community, and we come together in times of need. I know that you will continue to be there for one another, and you will keep all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” Hackett said.
The Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America also issued a statement regarding the boy’s death.
“We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout yesterday following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton,” read a statement from the Daniel Webster Council. “We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout’s family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Manning Lake is on the Griswold Scout Reservation near Gilmanton Iron Works. According to the Daniel Webster Council website, two camps are located in the reservation, Hidden Valley Scout Camp and Camp Bell.
Also on Friday, the body of Shawn Barton, 40, with an unknown address, was found by boaters in the Piscataquog River in Manchester, police said. The investigation is active and ongoing to determine the cause of death.
Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, a call was received for a possible drowning on Middle Pea Porridge Pond in Madison.
Marine Patrol said a woman identified as Amy Posocco, 41, of Beverly, Mass., had been swimming with a group of her family members when she failed to return to shore. Her body was located approximately 90 feet offshore. The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death is considered to be accidental.