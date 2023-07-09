Boating accident

Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Dive Team prepare Friday afternoon to search Manning Lake in Gilmanton for the the victim of a boating accident.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

The boy killed in a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton on Friday has been identified by local officials as a middle school student from Lexington, Mass.

The boy’s death was among three reported on New Hampshire waters over a 6 1/2-hour time frame Friday, New Hampshire Marine Patrol officials said in a news release.