Two 12-year-old boys on a go-cart in a Derry backyard rolled over the vehicle as they tried to make a turn on Thursday afternoon, according to Fish and Game.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, a Fish and Game news release said.
The accident happened about 3 p.m. on a track on private property.
“When the two juveniles didn’t return from the backyard, the neighbor got worried and went to the backyard and saw the go-cart on its side with both juveniles trapped inside and immediately called 911,” Fish and Game officials said in the news release.
Both boys are from Derry.
Derry Fire and EMS personnel freed the pair from the go-cart. Both were wearing safety equipment which “likely protected both individuals from far worse injuries,” the news release said.
The passenger was not hurt; Fish and Game noted it is illegal for minors to have a passenger on any off-highway recreational vehicle.
Speed and driver inexperience were the main factors in the crash, according to Fish and Game.