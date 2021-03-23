Newfields Police Chief Nate Liebenow stepped down Tuesday to take a job in the private sector. Lt. Kate O’Brien was appointed officer in charge until the town names a new chief.
The Newfields Select Board will begin the search for Liebenow’s replacement in the next few weeks.
In Brentwood, police Lt. Daniel Wicks was expected to be sworn in Tuesday night as the town’s newest chief to replace Ellen Arcieri, who recently announced that she would be leaving for a new position with the N.H. Attorney General's Drug Task Force.
Wicks, who began his 34-year law enforcement career in Exeter, joined the Brentwood Police Department in 2019. He has held positions with local, state and federal agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police.
A statement on the Brentwood town website announcing the selectmen’s decision to appoint Wicks described his background as “impressive.”
“Wicks was hired as a sergeant in Brentwood in 2019 and was quickly promoted to lieutenant. As a resident of Brentwood himself, he has a vested interest in the community and we are excited to continue working together moving this department forward in a positive direction,” the statement said.
In a Facebook post, Liebenow said he was honored to lead the Newfields Police Department as chief for the past five years.
“I have truly enjoyed my time serving this wonderful community and in this profession. Newfields is undoubtedly a special place and you have made me feel as though I was a very part of the fabric of your community,” he wrote.
Newfields Select Board Chairman Chris Hutchins said it was disappointing to lose Liebenow.
“He has been a hardworking and dedicated professional who really understood how to run a police department in a town like Newfields. He knew how to work with all the organizations in town, he understood the community, and he was able to manage the department in a way that worked for everyone. More importantly, he was able to do all this despite some very unique challenges over the past few years. We will miss him but wish him well in his future endeavors,” he said in a statement.