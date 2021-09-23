Brentwood Police Chief Dan Wicks has resigned after just six months on the job.
His sudden departure was revealed during Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting.
Selectman Ken Christiansen, the board’s chairman, made the announcement at the end of the regular weekly meeting, but he said little about the chief’s decision.
“It was his personal desire to leave,” he said.
His resignation is effective Oct. 5, but selectmen said he is taking some personal time off between now and then.
Christiansen said the town is now in the process of looking for a new chief.
Wicks could not be reached for comment.
Wicks was named chief in March to replace Ellen Arcieri, who left to take a new position with the N.H. Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Wicks was hired as a lieutenant for the Brentwood Police Department in 2019. He spent 34 years in law enforcement and held positions with local, state and federal agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police.
He was the town’s first full-time police chief.
“Chief Wicks’ resignation is a loss for Brentwood. He helped build and lead a great team of officers who I hope will continue to serve our town for years to come. Town leadership has responded rapidly and responsibly with an exceptional plan to move forward. Details of that plan will be announced in the coming days,” said Selectman Jon Morgan, who added that he was speaking as a single selectman and not for the entire board.
Before Wicks took over the job, Arcieri began working as a part-time chief in January 2018 following the retirement of Wayne Robinson, who led the department for many years.
The department saw high turnover during Arcieri’s short time as chief. She hired five full-time officers, three part-time officers, and an administrative assistant before handing the reins over to Wicks.