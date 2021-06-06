State officials are warning that bridge work on Interstate 93 southbound in Manchester could cause delays.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced lane reductions connected with bridge work on I-93 southbound in Manchester are scheduled to begin Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m.
Southbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes at Exit 7 to allow construction crews to perform concrete repairs and install new expansion joints on the bridge over Stevens Pond. Set up work will continue Monday night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the lane restrictions will remain in place through the summer.
Drivers may encounter slow traffic through the work area. Drivers are asked to remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.
The $8.4 million bridge preservation project is being completed by R.S. Audley, Inc of Bow.