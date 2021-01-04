A Bristol man was killed Monday when he was thrown from the vehicle he was driving after hitting a guardrail and some trees along Eastern District Rd., state police said.
Around 3 p.m. Monday, state police were notified of a motor vehicle crash with ejection in the area of 317 Eastern District Rd. in Danbury.
According to state police, the vehicle was traveling north on Eastern District Rd when it veered to the right and off the roadway, then reentered the road, hit a guardrail and some nearby trees. State police said the driver, identified as Kevin Ramsey, 43, of Bristol was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by Danbury Fire and Rescue personnel.
Ramsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said.
A passenger identified as Sarah Westland, 36, of Bristol - who police say was wearing a seat belt - was transported to the Franklin Regional Hospital to be evaluated for possible minor injuries.
A portion of Eastern District Rd. was shut down for a short time Monday while police investigated the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Trooper Jared Scholand of Troop D at 603-227-2159.