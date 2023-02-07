Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Feb. 7, 2023, causes evacuations.

 Luis Fieldman/Masslive

Massachusetts officials are evacuating Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Tuesday morning after extinguishing a large, 10-alarm fire, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

WCVB reported that a transformer fire that started at 8 a.m. prompted evacuations of the medical facility, which is located on Centre Street. By 9:24 a.m., the Brockton Fire Department reported knocking down the fire with no reported injuries.