FREMONT — Conservation officers say two Brookline women suffered serious injuries after rolling an ATV while riding in Fremont Sunday.
Around 10:48 a.m. Sunday officials were notified of a single ATV rollover involving a female operator and female passenger on the Rockingham Recreation Trail in Fremont.
According to conservation officers, Nancy Harrison, 42, of Brookline was operating an ATV southbound on a straight portion of the Rockingham Recreation Trail. After a brief ride, she veered off the side of the trail, causing the ATV to roll over and land on top of her, causing serious but non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger, identified as Cathie Stanley, 48, also of Brookline, was thrown from the ATV during the rollover and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Both women were wearing helmets and eye protection, which prevented more serious injury. Officials said operator inexperience appears to be the leading cause of the crash.
Raymond Ambulance transported both women to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.