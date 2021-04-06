Monday’s two-acre brush fire on property close to Route 63 destroyed a barn and resulted in the loss of internet services for people throughout the region.
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavarotny said the Monday afternoon fire spread quickly soon after it started. Wind knocked a tree into a utility pole, causing the sparks that caused the fire, according to Zavarotny.
Zavarotny said there were no people or animals, but a motorcycle and a few other items were in the barn when it was engulfed in flames.
The brush fire got within 60 to 100 feet of an occupied home, though the dozens of firefighters on the scene were able to keep the flames from reaching the house.
Hinsdale borders both Massachusetts and Vermont, and firefighters from departments in Chesterfield, Winchester, Keene and Westmoreland joined with crews from Brattleboro and Putney, Vt., and Northfield and Bernardston, Mass.
Conditions remain high for fire danger in the region, Zavarotny said, as there has been a deficit in normal snow and rainfall so far this year.
“It’s very dry out,” he said.
The New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands reports the fire danger for the region is high, and will continue to be high until the weather conditions change.
No firefighters were injured getting the brush fire under control. Phone and internet services were disrupted for a few hours in the region Monday afternoon, and Zavarotny said some people in Hinsdale lost power for a short time.