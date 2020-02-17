BOW -- State and local police are investigating after a bullet was fired into a home late Saturday night.
According to local police, around 11 p.m. Saturday a homeowner on Golden View Drive reported being woken by a “loud bang” noise. The homeowner noticed a hole in the front door and called police, officials said.
Bow police officers responded and determined a bullet had entered through the front door of the residence, going through several walls before becoming lodged in a baseboard heater, where it was eventually recovered.
No injuries were reported.
On social media Sunday a person claiming to be a resident of nearby Woodhill Road claimed to have heard two shots fired at 10:56 p.m., followed shortly after by the sound of a vehicle zooming by, heading south.
Police said at this time there is no evidence to suggest the Golden View Drive homeowner was specifically targeted.
Bow police request anyone in the Golden View Drive and Woodhill Road area who may have heard or seen anything tied to the incident to call and report it to an on duty officer at 603-223-3950.
Bow police were assisted in their investigation by the state police Major Crimes Unit.