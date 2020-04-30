Two people were injured when a bus crashed into a Milford daycare center on Thursday afternoon.
The driver of the Nashua Transit System bus experienced a medical condition while driving, which resulted in the bus veering off the roadway and striking the building at 352 Elm St.
The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. while there were six children and two adults inside of the Early Learning Center daycare building, according to Capt. Craig Frye of the Milford Police Department.
The bus was occupied with two passengers and the driver at the time of the crash, he said.
The driver and one passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment, he said.
Frye said none of the the people inside of the daycare facility were injured. They were in the same room that the bus hit, but were occupying the back side of the room, he said.
The bus was totaled in the accident.
“He went through the concrete and then went into the building,” Frye said.
The building is now closed because of structural deficiencies, he said.
Early Learning Center has been operating from its Elm Street location for about 24 years, according to Frye, who said it typically has about 50 or 60 children at the site daily.
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only six students were inside the building on Thursday.
“I guess it was a blessing,” he said. “None of them got hurt, and that is the important thing.”
Once the bus was able to be towed away from the building, the preschool classroom was visible, including books, artwork and toys. Large pieces of concrete were sitting inside of the daycare facility following the crash.
No charges are being brought forward in connection with the accident.
Elm Street remained open to traffic while authorities investigated.