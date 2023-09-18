Bystanders attempt to save man in cardiac arrest in Londonderry By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Sep 18, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Bystanders of a soccer game attempted to save a spectator who went into cardiac arrest on Saturday morning in Londonderry, but the man later died at a hospital, fire officials said.Londonderry firefighters were called to the West Road Recreational Fields around 11:50 a.m. The call came as another “significant incident” was occurring in town, according to a news release.An off-duty Londonderry battalion chief along with help from bystanders administered CPR on the 42-year-old man.The man was brought to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center where he later died, according to Battalion Chief Bruce Hallowell.Other good Samaritans attempted to access a public AED at the concession stand of the West Road Recreational Fields, according to the news release. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY A stealth F-35 fighter jet went down in S.C. It's proving hard to find. Two seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Windham Two hiking rescues, two different methods on Sunday Plymouth man dies after motorcycle crash in Wentworth Nashua firefighters contain blaze to garage of home on Monica Drive Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured Two dead, one arrested in motorcycle crash on DW Highway in Nashua Concord police identify body pulled from Merrimack River as missing man Sanbornville man dies in Milton accident Residents, visitors in NH urged to prepare for Hurricane Lee Plymouth man dies after motorcycle crash in Wentworth Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Bedford Police: Cruiser struck, officer hurt after driver falls asleep Mass. man cited for flipping UTV with minor not wearing a helmet Woman dies in Franconia Notch rollover Share your opinion with New Hampshire. What's your view? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage