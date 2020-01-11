STEWARTSTOWN — A California man may have suffered a medical emergency just before he crashed his snowmobile on a trail here Friday night, authorities said.
William Stewart, 51, was unconscious and injured when local residents, alerted by one of Stewart’s riding companions, arrived to help him. Fish and Game conservation officers were called and responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The injured man showed signs of what Fish and Game termed “a serious medical condition” as well as crash injuries.
Stewart was transported by a rescue sled to a waiting ambulance, which brought him to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook. He was later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Investigators learned that Stewart had failed to negotiate a downhill corner on Trail 128 and his snowmobile had drifted off to the edge of the trail, rolling over into a deep drainage ditch.
Fish and Game said Stewart was wearing a helmet, eye protection and proper riding gear when the crash occurred, and speed was not a factor. Investigators are looking into whether a medical condition played a role in the crash.
