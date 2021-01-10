A California woman suffered life-threatening injuries and a Massachusetts man was seriously injured Sunday when the snowmobile they were riding hit some boulders on private property in Croydon.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game the woman, identified as Anna Sandell, 21, of Portola Valley, California, was driving the snowmobile on private property Sunday around 1 p.m. when she lost control while traveling down a hill and hit an unspecified number of boulders.
Sandell and a male passenger, identified as Jack McMahon, 20, of Hamilton, Mass., were both critically injured.
Officials said a member of Sandell's family who was riding with them provided assistance and called 911, while other individuals at the property also helped out and transported the victims out of the woods using private vehicles.
Due to the life-threatening nature of her injuries, Sandell was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon by DHART helicopter, officials said.
Because of the critical but non-life threatening nature of McMahon’s injuries, he was transported by personal vehicle to DHMC for further evaluation and treatment, officials said.
Croydon Fire and Rescue, Newport Ambulance, New London Ambulance, Grantham Police and Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the area.
Both Sandell and McMahon were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, officials said. Rider inexperience is considered to be the leading cause of the crash.