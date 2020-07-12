CAMPTON -- No one was injured but a 2 1/2-story log cabin was destroyed in a two-alarm fire on Saturday, according to Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue.
According to a Facebook post, the fire at 36 Turnpike Road was reported by a neighbor to Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Dispatchers.
The cabin was fully ablaze when Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Plymouth and Ashland Fire Departments arrived.
A second alarm was requested, the post said. The bulk of the fire was knocked down by an Ashland ladder truck and hand lines were used to extinguish the remaining flames, according to the post.
Crews from 10 fire departments had the fire under control in about an hour but remained on scene for several hours to put out hot spots, the Facebook post said.
Heat, and having to shuttle water two miles from the nearest hydrant hindered the crews, fire officials said.
Many of the responding departments had just left a training fire in Bristol, according to the post.
The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office and the Campton Police Department are assisting in the investigation.