A rescue team carried a Campton man down Table Mountain Saturday after he slipped and injured his knee.
Fish and Game received a 911 dispatch at 10:40 a.m. and arrived on location at 1:05 p.m., according to a news release. Besides Fish and Games, members of the U.S. Forest Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded.
Mark Burzynski was hiking down from the summit of Table Mountain with his wife and two others when he injured his knee. He was unable to bear weight.
“Mark was loaded in a litter and carried to the trailhead parking area arriving at approximately 3 p.m.,” the release reads.
No further information was available Sunday morning.
