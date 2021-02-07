Campton NH police

Campton police said they found a man with a gunshot wound Sunday night at Wanosha Trail in the Waterville Estates.

Police Chief Kevin Foss said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital by the Campton-Thornton Fire Department. 

"The circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation and there is no indication that there is any danger to the public," Foss said in a news release.

The report of a shooting came about 8:20 p.m., according to Campton police, who were assisted at the scene by the New Hampshire State Police and the Thornton Police Department.

