Canaan woman, 26, dies in single vehicle crash in Dorchester Staff Report Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago A 26-year-old Canaan woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in the town of Dorchester, New Hampshire State Police said.State police received a report of the crash about 4:30 a.m., according to a news release.The 2018 Toyota Highlander was found on the driver's side in a ditch off the west side of Route 118 near Paul Smith Road.Alexandra Paige Sutfin Vanzandt was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders provided "medical attention," according to the release.The SUV was traveling southbound and drifted off the west side of Route 118."The vehicle struck an earth embankment and became airborne, before coming to a final rest on the driver's side of the vehicle," the release reads.State police were assisted by members of Canaan Fire Rescue. The investigation is ongoing, but speed does appear to be a factor in this collision, state police said.Anyone with information can contact Trooper Jawara Conde at 603-223-6183 or email Jawara.G.Conde@dos.nh.gov.