Passengers from Yellowknife deplane in Vancouver, British Columbia, after being evacuated from wildfires threatening the Northwest Territories town of Yellowknife on Thursday. 

 JENNIFER GAUTHIER/REUTERS

Canadian fire crews on Thursday battled to prevent wildfires from reaching the northern city of Yellowknife, where all 20,000 residents are leaving by car and plane after an evacuation order was declared.

Water bombers flew low over Yellowknife as thick smoke blanketed the capital of the vast and sparsely populated Northwest Territories. Officials say the fire, which is moving slowly, is now 10 miles northwest of the city and could reach the outskirts by Saturday if there is no rain.