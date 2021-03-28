A Candia man was issued a warning for an unsafe lane change after being pulled from a crash on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack early Sunday.
State police say Stephen Deschamps, 58, of Candia, was changing lanes at an “unreasonable speed” when he lost control of his vehicle. The Infiniti sedan went off the roadway, hit a tree, and came to rest down an embankment.
The single-car crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack.
State troopers pulled Deschamps from the wreckage, provided first aid and helped stabilize the driver until paramedics arrived.
Deschamps sustained serious injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua. State police said he was issued a warning for the unsafe lane change.