Early Sunday, emergency rescue crews responded to a report of a fire in a third-floor bedroom at 8 Atina Way in Dover.
The residents, woken by smoke detectors, escaped and called 911.
Firefighters on scene needed to use thermal imaging cameras because of heavy smoke. A hose line was stretched up two flights of stairs to reach the bedroom, according to a news release.
Officials say the fire was contained to one room, but there was smoke and water damage in other portions of the residence.
The family who lives at the house was not at home on Monday. Crews from PuroClean were removing damaged items in trash bags.
Neighbor Verna Keefe said she woke up to bright lights from the five fire trucks she saw outside.
Keefe was grateful none of the family members were injured and said she was reminded of the importance of having working smoke detectors.
“We have ours, so we’re well aware of the benefits of them, especially since my husband and I are in our 70s,” Keefe said.
Fire Chief Paul Haas said interconnected smoke detectors alerted the four people who live at the home. All of them were asleep when the fire started.
Haas said a fire that starts at that time of night can be deadly because they can get enough of a head start to trap sleeping occupants if those people are not warned by smoke detectors.
The cause of Sunday’s fire is still under investigation, but Haas said it is believed it was started by an unattended candle.
“It appears to be a candle that had burned down and was not in a heat-proof dish,” Haas said.
Haas said there is no guarantee candles can be used safely, even under supervision, but candles outside of the protective dish are the most hazardous.
Haas said people can consider flameless candles or should at least move them 12 or more inches away from curtains, dish rags, pizza boxes and other items that could quickly catch on fire.
According to officials at the National Fire Protection Association, three of every five home candle fires started because combustible material was left too close to the candle.
About 37 percent of home candle fires start in bedrooms, so that is why experts advise not leaving candles in rooms where people are likely to fall asleep.
From 2014 to 2018, home fires started by candles killed an average of 81 people a year, according to the NHPA website.
A fire that killed a woman and her young daughter in Henniker last month was believed to have started because of candles.