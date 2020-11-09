New Hampshire Deputy Fire Marshal Keith Rodenhiser said a Henniker fire that took the lives of a woman and her young daughter Monday likely started because of candles.
“We’re looking at candles as one of the sources of ignition,” Rodenhiser said.
Rodenhiser is not yet naming the two victims, though he expects to release that information later Wednesday following the scheduled autopsies.
The fire appeared to be contained mostly to one room in the house, though Rodenhiser declined to say if that is where the mother and child were found.
The woman, her daughter and husband lived in a trailer home on the 41 Ryan Road property owned by Scot Gould for the past 2 1/2 years.
The fire marshal said the woman's husband was not at home when the fire first broke out around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, though he arrived as firefighters were putting out the blaze. Officials kept him away from the burning building.
Gould said the family tended to sleep late and stay up late into the night.
“They were night owls, you’d look out and they had the lights burning all night,” Gould said.
Gould estimated that the child was between 3 and 4. A playground set can be seen in the yard near the mobile home.
Gould, who lives nearby, said he was home on Monday afternoon when a neighbor came rushing over because he had seen smoke coming from the mobile home, Gould said.
“I tried to break the front door down, but it was locked from the inside,” Gould said.
Heavy smoke and heat also made entry impossible, he said.
Gould made sure to move the propane grill away from the building and to disconnect the electricity while waiting for the first department to arrive.
Firefighters from Weare and Henniker arrived to put out the fire, and the bodies of the woman and child were found inside, Gould said.
Rodenhiser said the fire appears to have been accidental.