NASHUA — Friends of 15-year-old drowning victim Shea Patno gathered Monday evening at Shady Lane Park for a candlelight vigil.
Patno, who was a freshman at Nashua High School South this past school year, died Friday while swimming with friends in Bass Pond in Dunstable, Mass. According to police, he became distressed in the water and his friends lost sight of him. A Nashua Fire-Rescue Dive Team recovered his body in about 13 feet of water.
The teen played defensive back and running back for the Nashua South Panthers reserve football team.
“First and foremost, he was a really nice kid,” Matt Ditolla, the freshman head coach and offensive line coach for Nashua South, said in a telephone interview before the vigil. “He always seemed to be in a really good mood. He had a really good disposition about him and he was the type of kid (that) would do whatever was asked of him.”
Nashua South varsity head coach Scott Knight said last Tuesday Patno participated in the team’s first organized activity since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“He was just one of those kids you liked to be around,” Knight said in a telephone interview. “He always had a smile. I know he was eager to get back into it ... It makes it even harder when you just saw someone.”
Knight said after speaking with the school’s psychologist to discuss a plan of action, he reached out to his players via a Google Classroom message and mass email on Sunday regarding Patno’s death.
“I want to make sure if anybody needs to talk to someone, they have someone to talk to,” Knight said. “Some of the kids lost a close friend. Some kids were with him. Everybody is going to deal differently ... We want to make sure everybody has a chance to be able to talk to someone and be able to understand that it’s not going to be an easy road.”
Brother Travis Patno, 29, said Shea was one of eight siblings.
“He was very cheerful, goofy, just fun-loving, loved sports. Just an all-around great kid,” he said at the vigil.
On what comes to mind when he think about Shea: “Too many things ... I guess just his stupid, goofy smile and his Afro-like broccoli head of hair that is his signature features.”
Andrew Tall, 18, graduated from Nashua South this past school year. He said his younger sister, Olivia, is in Shea’s grade.
“I’ll probably think about him every day when I wake up,” Tall said. “He was so young and such a good person and it’s hard to believe that happened to him. I’m going to try to live my every day for him — do the things that he would have done.”
Madison Berthiaume said she was friends with Shea since kindergarten.
“He was the smartest kid I ever knew, super sweet, dedicated to everything,” she said.
A Nashua Teachers’ Union’s Facebook post said, “On behalf of the Nashua Teachers’ Union, President Adam Marcoux offers his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Shea Patno, a Nashua High School South student who passed away on July 10th. He also sends his support and condolences to the faculty, staff, and students at Nashua High School South. May he rest in peace.”
A GoFundMe page for the family’s funeral expenses, which was created by Anna Waldron, had raised more than $39,000 as of Monday evening.
Knight said he is sure the football team will organize something to remember Patno in the future.
“We’re just absorbing it right now,” Knight said.