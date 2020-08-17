FRANCONIA
A lpine resorts are no strangers to ski and snowboarding accidents, but were it not for the actions of Bob Daniels, Cannon Mountain might have recorded its first drowning, his colleagues say.
Late in the morning of Feb. 9, 2019, a young man from out of state had just gotten on the Peabody Quad lift when he suffered a seizure and fell some 30 feet down onto the ground.
The unconscious victim landed on his back on the northern shore of Tucker Brook, which was swollen with runoff. He slid headfirst onto a rock in the brook, with water running over his face.
Inside the Peabody control booth, Daniels, who is the lift maintenance supervisor with responsibility for all 10 of the lifts at Cannon as well as the Aerial Tram, was reviewing that lift’s voltage blueprints when the lift operator came inside and said she just saw somebody fall from a chair.
A former long-time member of Cannon’s ski patrol, Daniels, 64, was a little incredulous of the report, but nonetheless immediately ran out of the control booth and up the slope, making his way through deep snow.
“I heard people yelling that someone fell, and I looked upstream and I could see him on a rock, with his head back in the water,” Daniels recalled during a recent interview. “I just jumped in and held his head above water.” Within minutes, he said, ski patrol members had arrived and assumed caring for the victim.
Transported by ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital, the victim was kept there overnight for observation, but released the next day, as word of what Daniels had done began to filter through the Cannon community.
“I tried to be as gentle as I could,” said Daniels, explaining that he was worried both about the victim breathing in water as well as the possibility that in the fall the victim had sustained other injuries that might be exacerbated by his moving his head and/or spine.
When the scene was cleared, Daniels went inside a building to get warm and reflected briefly on what had happened.
“I hadn’t even put my gloves on,” just coveralls and boots, he said, adding that standing in waist-deep freezing water was a challenge and felt like “a long time” even though it wasn’t.
Daniels, who grew up in Lisbon and now calls Littleton home, will be honored as part of the New Hampshire Hero Awards later this month. He downplayed being called a hero.
“I would hope it’s something anyone would do” in a similar situation, he said. “I’m just glad I was there and I could help.”
Bill Mead Sr., who nominated Daniels for the New Hampshire Hero Awards, said Daniels did exactly what he was supposed to in caring for the victim.
A paramedic, Mead made that determination as the investigator of the Feb. 9, 2019 incident and as the former director of the Cannon Ski Patrol, which he led until 2014 and which he still serves on part-time.
“If Bob hadn’t been there,” said Mead, “the outcome would have been worse. What Bob did was save someone’s life. Period.”
Brian Delahanty, a Manchester firefighter and Mead’s successor as head of the Cannon Ski Patrol, said if Daniels had not been at the Peabody Quad when he was, “that gentleman would certainly have drowned because of that fall and sliding unconscious into that really fast-moving stream.”
Daniels, he said, “did everything correctly based on his training as a longtime ski patroller, and he did everything properly. He maintained cervical spine stability and raised the gentleman’s head and body out of the water so he didn’t drown, and he (Daniels) was there until further help arrived.”
.
The New Hampshire Hero Awards are presented by Citizens Bank to annually honor residents who have risked their lives to save or attempt to save the life of another during the previous year.
The 2020 Hero Awards are scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 outside Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. For more information contact events@unionleader.com.