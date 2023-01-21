FRANCONIA NOTCH — An experienced skier died in a skiing accident Wednesday afternoon at Cannon Mountain, according to a spokesperson for the resort — marking the state’s second skiing death this winter — a season marred by little snow so far and variable trail conditions, including ice.
Last Monday, a 15-year-old from Gilford perished at Gunstock Mountain Resort. In both instances, it appears that skiers had left or skied off the trail.
A 21-year-old skier, who companions had reported missing for about 90 minutes, was found dead in the woods off Cannon’s Upper Ravine trail by first responders from Cannon’s ski patrol, according to a statement from Gregory Keeler, the state-owned ski resort’s director of sales and marketing.
The man, whose identity has not been released, showed no signs of life when discovered after a report came to the summit patrol station at 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday. He apparently suffered “multiple system trauma,” and was wearing a helmet when his body was found. He had become separated from friends for roughly an hour and a half.
Two more ski patrollers, assisted by Franconia police and New Hampshire’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, helped transport the body, according to the Cannon report. The Franconia Police Department worked Wednesday to notify the man’s family, but were still not authorized to release his name, according to a sergeant on duty Saturday.