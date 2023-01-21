Cannon Mountain

Skiers and snowboarders are shown at Cannon Mountain in 2021. 

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

FRANCONIA NOTCH — An experienced skier died in a skiing accident Wednesday afternoon at Cannon Mountain, according to a spokesperson for the resort — marking the state’s second skiing death this winter — a season marred by little snow so far and variable trail conditions, including ice.

Last Monday, a 15-year-old from Gilford perished at Gunstock Mountain Resort. In both instances, it appears that skiers had left or skied off the trail.