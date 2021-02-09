A Canterbury woman was injured Tuesday when she and her son were thrown from a snowmobile after the boy grabbed the throttle, accidentally causing the machine to accelerate, officials said.
Around 4:30 p.m. conservation officers were notified of a snowmobile accident involving a female driver and juvenile passenger on private property in Canterbury, Fish and Game officials said in a release.
Lauren Sinclair, 32, was taking her son on a snowmobile ride in the driveway on her property. Sinclair, described as an experienced rider, told investigators the boy reached up and grabbed the throttle, causing the snowmobile to suddenly accelerate, and travel off an embankment.
Both Sinclair and her son were thrown from the snowmobile, officials said, and the snowmobile continued into the woods and hit a tree.
Sinclair suffered potentially serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while her son was uninjured, officials said.
Penacook Ambulance transported Sinclair to Concord Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.