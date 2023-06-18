Capsized kayaker rescued after 'full-scale' search in Conway Staff Report Jun 18, 2023 Jun 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Firefighters used a drone to locate a kayaker who had been missing for nearly 10 hours after capsizing in the Saco River, Fish and Game said.Conway dispatch received a report of an overdue kayaker around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.Mark Thompson, 69, of Conway, and his son had launched kayaks in the vicinity of Diana’s Bath in Bartlett and had intended to paddle downstream, according to a news release.Shortly after launching, both boats capsized in a rough section of the river.Thompson’s son, who was not identified, made it back to his boat, but Thompson lost his kayak and swam to shore, according to the release. He was last seen walking on the shore around 2 p.m.A full-scale search was conducted by North Conway fire and police, Bartlett fire and police, Center Conway fire and Fish and Game.Center Conway firefighters launched the drone around 11 p.m. and located a heat source on an island in the river on the Bartlett side.Members of North Conway and Bartlett Fire Swift Water Rescue Team used a rubber rescue boat and located Thompson shortly after midnight.Thompson was cold and wet but otherwise unharmed, according to the news release. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Two off-duty firefighters pull woman from fiery car wreck before it explodes in East Kingston +2 State police: Assault suspect spits at troopers, hurts head in back of cruiser Truck crash, fire closes portion of Rye beach Derry Fire battalion chief signs off after 28 years with dept. +3 Maine man charged after multi-vehicle crash injures three, closes I-95 in North Hampton +2 Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe, reunited with family Load more {{title}} Most Popular Bay State man killed in rollover crash in Campton Mass. man found on I-93 in Medford died by suicide, state police say Bay State motorcyclist airlifted after Hudson crash Dublin debates gun range for police training NH woman killed after being ejected from minivan in Westmoreland crash Hovercraft spends night in Hampton for repairs Truck crash, fire closes portion of Rye beach Manchester man accused of stabbing woman to death Derry Fire battalion chief signs off after 28 years with dept. Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe, reunited with family Request News Coverage