Car crashes into business in Nashua early Sunday
Staff Report
May 7, 2023
May 7, 2023
Updated 49 min ago

A car crashed into a building at 43 Elm St. in Nashua on Sunday morning. Provided by Nashua Fire Rescue

A car crashed into a building at the corner of West Hollis Street and Elm Street in Nashua early Sunday morning.The Nashua Fire Department received multiple calls on the crash around 7:15 a.m., according to a news release.Engine 3 and Ladder 1 were there within three minutes of the call and confirmed a vehicle had struck the building at 43 Elm St. and the single occupant was able to get out, according to the release.The building was vacant at the time of the crash and firefighters worked for a half-hour to provide medical care and stabilize the building.An ambulance from American Medical Response (AMR) responded, but the driver was not taken to the hospital, according to the release.Nashua Police Department is investigating the crash.