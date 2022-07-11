Derry woman crashes into building

A Derry woman was uninjured after hitting the side of the Interstate 93 rest area building.

 Provided by NH State Police

HOOKSETT -- A Derry woman crashed her car into the side of the building while trying to park at the Interstate 93 southbound rest area. 

On Monday morning, New Hampshire State Police Troop D received a report that a vehicle had crashed into the building of the I-93 southbound rest area in Hooksett.

According to a state police news release, troopers arrived on scene to find that a 2021 Nissan Rogue had been driven into the side of the building near the southern entrance.

Mbombo Kalala Mutombo, 65, of Derry, was attempting to park when she accelerated into the side of the building.

Based on the statements from witnesses and the driver, it is believed the crash was caused by operator error and inexperience, said the news release.

Impairment was not a factor. No one was injured.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Trooper Kevin Belanger at 603-223-8496 or Kevin.J.Belanger@dos.nh.gov.