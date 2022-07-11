Car crashes into Hooksett rest area Staff Report Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A Derry woman was uninjured after hitting the side of the Interstate 93 rest area building. Provided by NH State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save HOOKSETT -- A Derry woman crashed her car into the side of the building while trying to park at the Interstate 93 southbound rest area. On Monday morning, New Hampshire State Police Troop D received a report that a vehicle had crashed into the building of the I-93 southbound rest area in Hooksett.According to a state police news release, troopers arrived on scene to find that a 2021 Nissan Rogue had been driven into the side of the building near the southern entrance.Mbombo Kalala Mutombo, 65, of Derry, was attempting to park when she accelerated into the side of the building.Based on the statements from witnesses and the driver, it is believed the crash was caused by operator error and inexperience, said the news release.Impairment was not a factor. No one was injured.If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact Trooper Kevin Belanger at 603-223-8496 or Kevin.J.Belanger@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Inmate found dead at New Hampshire State Prison for men died of heart attack Car crashes into Hooksett rest area Update: Missing teen reported in Durham found safe Mass. man rescued after 50-foot fall on Mount Major +2 More than 100 firefighters battle two-alarm blaze on Manchester's West Side Untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men under investigation Load more {{title}} Most Popular NH most profligate source of illegal guns seized in Mass. Search suspended for Hampstead man, 79 Body of California man found in Bow Bicyclist dies after colliding with motorcycle in Hancock Nashua man seriously injured after launching car into Souhegan River in Merrimack More than 100 firefighters battle two-alarm blaze on Manchester's West Side Mass. man rescued after 50-foot fall on Mount Major Manchester man shot to death; self-defense claim under investigation Sunken 70-foot yacht pulled from waters off New Castle Untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men under investigation Request News Coverage