Car crashes through window at Manchester bank Staff Report Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago TD Bank on South Willow Street in Manchester was closed and a window was boarded up after a crash earlier in the day. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER No injuries were reported when a car crashed into TD Bank on South Willow Street in Manchester Monday morning.The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said. The bank was open at the time, but no one was in the lobby.Photos showed the car, driven by a 73-year-old woman, suffered front-end damage, and a window of the bank was destroyed. By late afternoon Monday the window had been boarded up.pfeely@unionleader.com Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com