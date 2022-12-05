TD Bank crash

TD Bank on South Willow Street in Manchester was closed and a window was boarded up after a crash earlier in the day.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

No injuries were reported when a car crashed into TD Bank on South Willow Street in Manchester Monday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said. The bank was open at the time, but no one was in the lobby.

