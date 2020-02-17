MERRIMACK -- No one was injured when a car rear-ended a school bus Monday morning along Daniel Webster Highway.
There were no students on the bus at the time, and no one was injured in the accident, according to police.
“The damage was fairly minimal, but it looked a lot worse than it was,” said Sgt. Brandon Gagnon of the Merrimack Police Department.
Both vehicles were traveling north on the Daniel Webster Highway near Loop Road when the accident occurred.
“It was a small car, low to the ground, and it just didn’t stop in time,” Gagnon said of the sedan that rear-ended the school bus. “There were no injuries. Everybody was fine.”
The names of the drivers were not immediately released. There were no passengers in either vehicle, said Gagnon.
The driver of the damaged sedan was able to escape the vehicle on their own, however the hood of the vehicle was still stuck underneath the rear of the bus, as the car was wedged below, said police.
The bus was operated by Student Transportation of New Hampshire.
A tow truck was able to remove the damaged car.
“The damage was fairly minimal for all things considered,” said Gagnon.
No one was arrested, and no charges have been brought forward.
“There was nothing improper,” added Gagnon.
Traffic was stalled in the area of the accident while the crews cleared the scene.