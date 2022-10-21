A 20-year-old from New Hampshire was fatally struck by a car following a separate collision with a bear, police said.

A 17-year-old was driving a Ford Focus on a rural road along the Connecticut River at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, when she struck a bear crossing the road, according to the Charlestown Police Department. Another 17-year-old and 20-year-old were also in the car, police said.