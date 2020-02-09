CANDIA - A man was found dead in a garage where he apparently was overcome by carbon monoxide, authorities said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a neighbor inside the detached garage Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, and Candia Police Chief Michael McGillen said in a joint news release.
Firefighters found increased levels of carbon monoxide inside the garage along with a generator that appeared to have been operating after power outages in the neighborhood on Friday night, according to the release.
Authorities said the death appeared to be accidental. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
Parisi urged all New Hampshire residents to have a working carbon monoxide detector in their homes and be sure generators are properly ventilated, ideally 10 feet away from any opening to the structure.