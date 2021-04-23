EPPING -- A cat died in a two-alarm blaze fueled by gusty winds that heavily damaged a home Friday afternoon.
Firefighters from multiple towns responded to the residence at 112 Railroad Ave. at 1:35 p.m. after receiving a report of fire in the kitchen.
Epping Fire Department Lt. Tim Labonte said the occupants were outside when firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke conditions.
“We made an aggressive attack on the fire and got it knocked down on the first floor and then realized that it actually extended into the basement. We had to pull out, regroup, and then make another attack on the fire in the basement,” he said.
The fire conditions worsened after one of the windows broke out on the windward side of the house, he said.
“It just pushed everything through and at one time we had fire blowing over our heads,” he said.
No injuries were reported, but a cat perished in the fire.
The house sustained heavy fire damage with smoke and water damage to an attached apartment on the back, Labonte said.
The cause remains under investigation.